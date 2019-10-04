South Africa: Helen Zille Says She Wants to Be Next DA Federal Council Chairperson

4 October 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Jenna Etheridge

Former DA leader and Western Cape premier Helen Zille has decided to join the contest for the position of chair of the party's federal council, she announced on Friday.

Sharing the news on her social media accounts, she said she had submitted nomination forms earlier on Friday after "careful consideration and consultation", and being approached by senior leaders in the week.

This followed her announcement in July that she had joined the Institute of Race Relations (IRR) as a senior policy fellow, writer and analyst.

Federal council elections will be held later this month to replace James Selfe, who is standing down after holding the position for two decades.

Party leader Mmusi Maimane announced in June that Selfe would head up the party's governance unit and was tasked with supporting DA governments to ensure they delivered better to citizens.

"In recent months, the DA has been through a period of turmoil and distress. As a party, it is important for us to reflect, to introspect and to begin the process of reconnecting with voters," Zille said.

"If elected as Chairperson of the Federal Council, my objective will be to support the leadership in its goal of stabilising the party and getting it back on track."

She said she loved the DA and the values it represented.

"South Africa cannot succeed unless the DA succeeds. I am prepared to work hard and to play my part in saving our democracy."

Zille, who led the DA between 2007 and 2015, said upon joining the IRR that she hoped to "continue the battle of ideas outside of direct party politics and as such, I will be writing and speaking about liberal ideas and solutions to South Africa's problems".

On Thursday, she defended the right of one of the institution's members, Hermann Pretorius, to pen an opinion piece calling for Maimane to resign as leader of the opposition.

The piece has caused a furore in the party after the IRR quoted the opinion piece in a tweet: "The seed of the DA's recovery has been planted by a white man in the Western Cape. Alan Winde should be the new leader of the DA. Stand with the IRR..."

Speaking to SAfm on Wednesday, Zille said the words were taken out of context.

"The bottom line of his (Pretorius') argument was not that he (Winde) needs to be a leader because he is a white male, although, taken out context, that sentence could be made to read like that... but if you read it in context, what he is saying is the DA has to get away from race. That is the ANC and EFF's paradigm."

"The point he (Pretorius) was making was that the DA cannot be a race-driven party," Zille said in the interview.

"We (the DA) must stand for something completely different and leaders must be chosen based on capacity and merit.

"Mmusi is the leader of the DA, but that does not prevent people from discussing leadership in the party and I am not going to condemn Pretorius for exercising his freedom of speech," she continued.

Maimane has featured prominently in recent reports that detail scandals over his rented home and a donated car he was using in the Western Cape.

The DA leader, in a wide-ranging sit-down interview, reiterated to News24 that leaks and allegations of wrongdoing levelled against him were nothing more than a smear campaign from some within the party's ranks who do not agree over the direction it should be taking.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa's Special Team to Probe Human Rights Abuse Accusations
U.S. Ban on Zimbabwe Diamonds Mischievous - Govt
Idris Elba to Help Bring Economic Prosperity to Sherbro Island
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
UN Organisation Blamed for Mnangagwa's Address to Empty Seats
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.