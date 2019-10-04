South Africa: Limpopo, Eastern Cape Residents Urged to Use Water Sparingly

4 October 2019
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has called on Limpopo and Eastern Cape residents to reduce water use after their dam levels dropped to an alarming 52% this week.

The latest weekly report on dam levels shows that dam levels across the country are dropping at an average of 1% week-on-week.

"Sustained heavy summer rains across South Africa are the only hope to alleviate the situation. In the absence of rain, water conservation across the board must be intensified to avoid municipalities imposing stringent water restrictions," Sisulu said.

Recent high temperatures in most parts of the country are believed to have had a negative impact on the country's dam levels, which have since dropped from 65.7% last week to 64.8% this week.

Sisulu noted that the encouraging news are that there is 20 752.8 cubic metres of water in storage facilities to sustain South Africa until the next rains that will usher in the wet season, with the coastal belts of KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape and Western Cape receiving heavy rains this week.

The Minister has also appealed to Gauteng residents, including the business community, to use water sparingly during the two-month maintenance of the tunnel system of the Lesotho Highlands Water Project (LHWP), which started on Tuesday.

She has directed the Acting Director-General for Water and Sanitation, Mbulelo Tshangana, and the CEOs of all affected water boards to ensure that maintenance is done within the timeframe and for all the affected stakeholders to be kept informed of all the developments.

The Minister has further emphasised the importance of every citizen participating in water conservation to save the little water at the country's disposal.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Governance
Environment
Water
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Ban on Zimbabwe Diamonds Mischievous - Govt
Mnangagwa's Special Team to Probe Human Rights Abuse Accusations
Idris Elba to Help Bring Economic Prosperity to Sherbro Island
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
UN Organisation Blamed for Mnangagwa's Address to Empty Seats
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.