South Africa: Off-Duty JMPD Officer Arrested for Murder of Motorist

An off-duty Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officer has been arrested for allegedly killing a motorist after an altercation.

The incident happened at about 19:15 on Thursday in South Africa Road, Cosmo City, JMPD spokesperson Senior Superintendent Wayne Minnaar said.

According to Minnaar, the off-duty officer was driving a white Golf when he made a u-turn in the read, nearly colliding with a blue Nissan Almera.

"The driver of the blue Almera chased behind the Golf and there were words exchanged, and the occupants of the Almera tried to disarm the off-duty officer.

The officer used his service pistol to shoot at the Almera.

Minnaar said police and the Independent Police Investigative Directorate would probe the incident.

Source: News24