Zimbabwe: Rhinos Coach Satisfied With Point

Black Rhinos coach Herbert Maruwa says he is not a worried man after his side blew a chance to keep within touching distance of the leading pack in the Castle Lager Premiership race.

The army side were held to a draw by Mushowani Stars at Rufaro yesterday.

With 10 games to go, Maruwa said he was happy with a point picked as the race was still wide open.

"The game was fine, we wasted a lot of chances and we need to rectify that before our next match," the coach said.

"It was a must-win game, but somehow we failed ourselves.

"There is still hope as the top teams are also faltering, and we are still confident that we are within reach of our set targets.

"Our approach in the final third did not match that of a team that scored five goals in their previous two matches, and we need to refocus and get the goals."

Rhinos are in fifth place and trail log leaders CAPS United by eight points.

Mushowani remained rooted in 13th place and their coach, Newman Mushipe, said his men have been giving it their best shot.

"It is good that the boys are playing for their names and motivating them is not easy as we are going through bad phase in as far as finances are concerned," he said.

"We hope we will continue to grind results and maintain our slot in the top-flight.

"We managed to get a result, but I was not pleased with our defence, and we need to rectify that before our game against CAPS United at home."

Rhinos were the better team in the first half, with Francisco Zekumbawira causing all sorts of problems for the Mushowani defence.

His hard work paid off in the 20th minute after he was set up by Wellington Taderera to tap the ball home.

The second half was a balanced affair and Mushowani Stars were awarded a penalty in the 79th minute.

Prosper Chiramba converted.

The Madziwa-based side had earlier on had another penalty appeal turned down in the 73rd minute when Chiramba appeared to have been hacked in the box.

Teams

Black Rhinos

Mwandimutsira, T. Jaravani, J. Mukombwe, F. Banda, M. Mukumba, A. Tandi, W. Taderera (M. Demera 82nd min), F. Zekumbawira, A. Gahadzikwa (G. Saunyama 62nd min), M. Makiwa, W. Mutasa.

Mushowani Stars

Masuku, C. Musimwa, M. Dolley, M. Eriya, W. Tafa, C. Dzingai, A. Kambanje (C. Muvuti 60th min), S. Chikwengwere, P. Chiramba, C. Zimhondi, C. Rukwanhi.

Black Rhinos . . . . .(1) 1

Mushowani Stars . . (0) 1