Zimbabwe: Month-Long Cyber Security Awareness Crusade Begins

4 October 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Fidelis Munyoro Chief

The Ministry of ICT, Postal and Courier Services and its shareholders is leading the national cyber security public awareness campaign across the country meant to escalate the fight against cyber threats to businesses and the nation at large.

The national cyber security awareness month under the theme "Safe Surfing" runs from October 1-31 annually.

ICT, Postal and Courier Services Minister Kazembe Kazembe said the awareness campaign's aim is to promote security and safety, cultivate a cyber-culture among internet stakeholders and to unlock new opportunities for cyber security collaboration and information sharing.

"Several independent initiatives and organised events will guarantee that the month of October will be all about cyber security awareness in its most varied aspects," he said, during a Press briefing in the capital.

"The national cyber security awareness month provides the perfect opportunity to promote awareness and safety tips, ultimately changing behaviours to protect people against the ever growing cyber threats."

Minister Kazembe said that Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) will intensify roadshows in various provinces during the course of the month.

He said the roadshows started on Tuesday in Masvingo provinces.

"The roadshows have been aggressive throughout the country and this time they are covering areas like Chiredzi, Triangle, Rutenga, Neshuro, Ngundu, Renco, Muchakata, Mapanzure, Sese, Mushandike with a mega roadshow expected to be held at Nemanwa Growth Point on Saturday in collaboration with Radio Zimbabwe," he said.

The roadshows are being held under the theme, "Postal and Telecommunications Consumers -- Know Your Rights"

Minister Kazembe said it was an inescapable reality that economic prosperity and national security are impacted by the growth of the technologies and internet that is readily available on the mobile devices people carry everywhere they go.

He was confident that the national cyber security awareness month will provide a valuable avenue for the policy makers, regulators, industry leaders, academia as well as the civil society to deliberate and exchange views and experiences on addressing the key policies and strategies for safeguarding the nation.

