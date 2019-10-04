Zimbabwe: Embrace Global Standards, Broadcasters Urged

4 October 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Tafadzwa Zimoyo

The Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services has called upon radio training institutions to embrace global standards to maintain a competitive edge in the broadcasting sector.

Permanent secretary in the ministry Mr Nick Mangwana made the call in Harare yesterday during the inaugural graduation ceremony for 19 students from Radio MasterClass.

In a speech read on his behalf by the director of content in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Mr Tazzen Mandizvidza, the permanent secretary said: "I would like to encourage all the graduates that the sky is the limit for you. Avoid being a replica of already established radio disc jockeys. Just be original.

"Just be yourself and suit the environment. I am happy to hear that some of you have been taken to some radio stations. Both private and public media stations play a crucial role in responsible reporting, and we are confident that what we have competes globally, and stays true to who we are as a nation."

He urged broadcasters to stick to their training and be objective.

"To the class of 2019, as you go and pursue your dreams, remember we are in 'interesting' times where broadcasters can be influenced not to be objective or be the independent voice of the people, but be swayed by political and, of late, even gospel entrepreneurs, to push their own agendas.

"Just strive to be exceptional and remember you are accountable to the law and the public," he said.

The Radio MasterClass is the brainchild of Ginger Apple Group led by former radio personality Napoleon Nyanhi.

Out of 600 contestants, who auditioned for the course, 19 made it to the final graduation.

The 19 were attached to various local radio stations during the course of their studies.

They also toured South African radio stations, participated in some of their activities and have had personal experiences with their favourite disc jockeys.

The event saw Jah Prayzah making a surprise live interview with one of the graduates as part of the proceedings.

Veteran broadcaster Mr John Masuku, AB Communications chief executive Ms Susan Makore, ZimFact editor Mr Chris Chinaka, ZBC acting chief executive Mr Wisdom Hombarume, Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe chief executive Mr Obert Muganyura and Zimpapers Editorial Executive Mr William Chikoto attended the graduation.

