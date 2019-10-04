Namibia: Agriculture Sector Jobs Shrink

4 October 2019
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia's employment opportunities in the agriculture sector shrunk from 34% in 2012 to 23% to date, the Agricultural Bank of Namibia (Agribank) said on Wednesday.

Agribank chief executive officer Sakaria Nghikembua said despite heavy investments in the Namibian agriculture sector, the contribution of the sector to total gross domestic product declined, reducing the number of people employable in agriculture.

He said Namibia needs to adopt smart agriculture to boost performance in the sector and create more jobs.

"Indications are that although agriculture remains the biggest employer in the country, its contribution to employment-creation and the contribution to the total economy has gone down," said Nghikembua.

He added that Namibia also needs to find the latest trends of creating agriculture-related industries in manufacturing and food processing.

Namibia thus stands to benefit immensely from an improved agricultural performance.

