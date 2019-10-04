Zimbabwe: KFC Partners Munch Zimbabwe

4 October 2019
263Chat (Harare)
By Lemuel Chekai

Global fast food giant Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) has partnered the trendsetting food delivery service tech company, Munch Zimbabwe to deliver orders in and around Harare.

The launch that will start with KFC Belgravia branch before expanding towards the other three outlets.

According to the deal, Munch Zimbabwe will be taking KFC orders and delivering from the Belgravia branch at a fixed delivery fee of ZWL$36.

"#IMunchKFC is a promotion where customers who place orders for a meal from KFC stand a chance to win amazing prizes. Munch is giving away free KFC meals plus delivery to five randomly selected individuals, and an additional five branded caps and five branded t-shirts," said KFC and Munch Zimbabwe in a joint statement.

Munch currently operates in Harare and Victoria Falls and has over 20 restaurants as partners.

