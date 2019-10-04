Zimbabwe: Baba Harare Headlines Return of Electric Quench

4 October 2019
263Chat (Harare)
By Munashe Chokodza

Masvingo born musician Braveman Chizvino popularly known as Baba Harare will headline the Electric Quench concert set for today at Extra Mile in Harare.

Baba Harare will share the stage with other seasoned musicians including Kinnah and Progress Chipfumo among others.

In an interview with 263Chat, Baba Harare promised to sample new songs from his yet to be named upcoming album.

"Tonight at Extra Mile, I am going to be sharing stage with my brother Progress Chipfumo, Jah Signal, Kinnah and other musicians and I will also take the chance to sample new songs from my new album," he said.

This will be the first show for Jah Signal since his return from UK where he performed alongside trending Zimdancehall star Freeman and Ti Gonz last weekend.

The show, organised as an official re-opening of the Extra Mile joint under a new name is open to the public and is coinciding with a birthday celebrations for another musician Chibby.

With the festive season fast approaching, the showbiz is slowly warming with the Jacaranda Festival also roaring into life today until tomorrow.

The festival, in its second year will feature celebrated South Africa Afrojazz star Ringo Madlingozi who returns to the country again following previously successful showing at previous events he performed.

