Africa: Global Electric Vehicle Road Trip Shines Light On Need for Sustainable Transport

press release

The global transport sector accounts for almost one quarter of energy-related carbon dioxide emissions, and this proportion is rising. An estimated 3.7 million premature deaths are attributed to ambient (outdoor) air pollution with transport contributing as much as 70 per cent of the total outdoor pollution mix in many cities in developing and transitional countries.

While today's transport sector is almost completely dependent on fossil fuels, this does not need to be the case.

Staff from UN Environment Programme (UNEP) will be on hand in South Africa at October's Global Electric Vehicle Road Trip, an event that aims to "inspire transformation for smarter mobility for the creation of better connected and sustainable societies".

The UNEP's Electric Mobility Programme supports developing and transitional countries to shift from fossil fuel to electric vehicles and sees showcasing this new technology in a region where electric mobility is expected to grow significantly during the next few years as an important way to encourage rapid adoption of sustainable choices.

About the event

The Electric Vehicle Road Trip organizes innovative e-Mobility Summits and long-distance road trips, to give space and visibility to the electric mobility industry.

These events serve as platforms for the exchange of information and ideas with all partners, including government representatives, as well as a means to engage the public by demonstrating new technologies and their capabilities.

Past events have resulted in the opening of 35 charging points across Europe and the Middle East. Global Electric Vehicle Road Trip is aiming to open 30 more in South Africa during the Electric Vehicle Road Trip Africa.

In addition to taking part in the discussions, colleagues from UNEP's Air Quality and Mobility unit together with UNEP's emobility program partners will drive an electric vehicle provided by Nissan South Africa from Johannesburg to Cape Town, between 3and 10 October.

During the e-Mobility Summit Africa, a conference will bring together multisectoral electric mobility stakeholders for three days of interactive learning, networking and deliberation.

The goal of the conference is to come up with concrete action to stimulate the uptake of electric mobility in Africa. In parallel, an electric mobility exhibition will feature electric vehicles, including test drives, as well as a wide range of electric mobility components such as batteries, renewable energy solutions, information technology solutions and more.

Follow UNEP's social media coverage during the race to learn more about its work on electric mobility and how such innovations contribute to a healthier planet.