Angola: World Bank, AFD to Release USD 230 Mln for Angola's Agriculture

Malanje — The World Bank (WB) and the French Development Agency (AFD) will release an overall 230 million US dollars in November, for the financing of projects to boost local production and foster Angola's commercial agriculture.

The project to be conducted by the Ministry of Agriculture and Forest will have an initial six-year implementation in the provinces of Malanje, Cuanza Norte and Cuanza Sul, said on Thursday the project's coordinator, Pedro Dozi.

The WB will make available 130 million US dollars, while AFD is to release USD 100 million to finance 300 small and medium projects of businesspeople operating in the agriculture sector.

The project will have the support of a monitoring team that will assess the degree of its implementation.