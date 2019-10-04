Angola: Charcoal Project Prioritizes Correct Use of Forests

4 October 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The project with mitigation components to promote sustainable charcoal prioritizes the way the forests should be used and the aggressive deforestation, said this weekend in Luanda the head of the Climate Change Office for Desertification and Drought, Luís Constantino.

The official - who was delivering a speech in the opening of a workshop about the same project, on behalf of the Environment minister, Paulo Coelho - stressed that because of the transformations the charcoal sector needs some changes for its consumption in urban centres.

She recalled that under the 2015 Paris Agreement, it was required the implementations to be done as from the year 2020 to keep the global average temperature rise below two degrees celsius, above the pre-industrial levels to limit the rise of temperature of 1,5 celsius.

According to Luís Constantino the aim is to increase the adaptation capacity to the adverse impacts of climate change, as well to promote climate resilience for the development of low greenhouse gases emissions, so as not to threaten food production.

He added that there are other objectives, like making financial flows consistent to low greenhouse gas emissions and climate development plans.

The project coordinator Ernesto Escórcio expressed that it shall take 6 years with the funding from the Global Environment Fund of about USD 4.6 million.

He recalled that financial support will be used for community working along the Cuanza Sul - Huambo - Luanda corridor, whereby firewood and charcoal are going to be the main energetic sources, once the use of oil and gas products is limited to urban areas.

The initiative includes the implementation of sustainable charcoal and efficient ovens for a programme of poverty reduction, introduction of improved ovens to the urban communities selected in Huambo-Luanda Corridor as well for the charcoal technology production integration and development of the communities.

