Namibia: Road Crashes Claim 4 000 Lives

Close to 4 000 people died and 38 908 were injured in 23 072 vehicle accidents since 2014.

This was said by the Namibian Police's major general, Oscar Embubulu, during a public hearing of the parliamentary standing committee on economics and public administration yesterday. The hearing was held for the motion titled "The state of driving on our roads and the consequent carnage and injuries sustained therefrom".

Embubulu said Namibia may have the best roads, but law-enforcement remains a pre-requisite for improved road safety performance.

"Road traffic accidents, despite many tragic accidents and loss of lives, are increasing every year over critical days such as celebration days, the festive season, and school and public holidays," he added.

A total of 778 people died in 2017, while 736 people died the year before that. The year 2015 had 720 deaths, while 684 people died in crashes in 2014.

Embubulu said the number of injured people in 2018 stood at 6 118, and in 2017 at 6 573, whilst in 2016, it was at 7 357.

Additionally, in 2015, 7 527 people were injured in road accidents, and 7 048 suffered injuries in 2014. Vehicle accidents, on the other hand, stood at 4 101 in 2014, increased to 4 302 in 2015, while in 2016, there were 4 193 accidents recorded.

This figure dropped to 4 054 in 2017, and dropped further in 2018 to 3 779, and now stands at 2 643 road accidents since January this year.

"Fatalities are a major concern now, with only three months left until the end of 2019, and already the number of fatalities are 446, while the 2018 fatalities were 576," said the major general.

The region with the highest crash fatalities is Otjozondjupa with 525 deaths since 2014, followed by Khomas, which recorded 507 deaths, and Oshikoto taking third place with 381 deaths.

Erongo (374), Oshana (333) and Omusati (289) are also in the top six regions in terms of road carnage.

"The root causes of accidents include bad driving, with some drivers being inconsiderate; failure to comply with traffic signs: not using seat belts; and children who are not in child-restraint car seats," said Embubulu.

Additionally, speeding is a cause of great concern as it has led to many car accidents, while driving under the influence is another of the main causes of accidents.

The officer said overloading, fatigue, overtaking, using cellphones, and animals on the roads are all contributing factors to the road carnage.

Embubulu furthermore stated that the police face challenges such as having outdated equipment, insufficient manpower, and a lack of specialised traffic courts in all regions of the country.

City Police chief Abraham Kanime, at the same hearing, cited drivers' attitudes, loopholes in existing laws, lack of political support and a lack of facilities for pedestrian safety.

He said alcohol consumption in Windhoek in particular, and the use of drugs, contribute heftily to car accidents: "They are now advocating the legalisation of marijuana . . . we cannot allow that to happen'.

Senior superintendent Adam Eiseb said the city has all kinds of technology to fight crime, but the challenges remain the same, including cooperation from other entities in the law-enforcement sector.

Heather Sibungo chaired the parliamentary committee.