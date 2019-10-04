Namibia: Drought Pushes Farmers to the Edge

Farmers in some communities in the northern parts of the country are feeding their livestock with cardboard boxes and crushed branches from trees due to depleted grazing.

President Hage Geingob earlier this year declared the devastating drought a state of emergency.

To mitigate the situation, the government budgeted N$570 million to help distressed farmers and communities through the drought. The government now extended the state of emergency by six months.

Jefta Namugongo, a farmer from the Onalulago village near Oshigambo in the Oshikoto region, said farmers in his village did not have any harvest for two years now.

"Our fields are in a really bad state, and the animals are feeling the full wrath of this drought the most," he lamented.

Namugongo added that a lot of animals are either dying, or have to be slaughtered because of a lack of water and grazing to sustain them.

"Since all the grass has dried up, we had to start grinding tree branches to feed our animals," he noted, revealing that farmers resorted to shredding trees such as omupanda [shepherd's tree], okasasiti and omunkuzi [Kalahari apple leaf] to make fodder.

The farmers take branches from the various trees, and put them through a grinder to make fodder.

There are fears, however, that if the practice continues, it might lead to deforestation.

"Our trees are slowly vanishing," stressed a disturbed Namugongo, who added that there is an urgent need for help from the government.

"We really don't know if we can continue living here," he said, while expressing hope for good rains to come soon.

He also bemoaned the fact that no one in his village has, so far, been a beneficiary of aid from the government's drought relief programme.

Another farmer from Onalulago village, who declined to be named, told Nust Echoes that he had to start feeding his animals cardboard boxes.

"We get the boxes from Walvis Bay and feed them to our cattle, donkeys and goats," explained the communal farmer.

This is despite the government having started to roll out the comprehensive drought relief programme, which includes fodder support.

The Namibian reported earlier this year that the government promised to assist identified livestock farmers and affected communities with free fodder and licks, as well as water tankers.

Under the drought relief intervention, farmers will benefit from the fodder given for livestock support for 26 large stock units (cattle) and 130 small stock units (goats and/or sheep).

The government also promised to provide a livestock marketing incentive to farmers willing to destock due to the drought.

Communal farmers who spoke to Nust Echoes, however, feel that the drought relief programme was not beneficial to them.

The practice of feeding livestock with cardboard boxes is discouraged by local veterinarian Anselm Voigts, who works at the Windhoek Veterinary Clinic.

The veterinarian said farmers should rather feed their livestock with mixtures of shredded tree branches.

"There are multiple feed mixes which farmers are feeding their cattle in our emergency situation, but farmers must supplement this with other foods," Voigts advised.

At Omusimboti village in the Oshana region, Frans Andreas - also a communal farmer - echoed similar sentiments of livestock farmers in communal areas.

"Our water levels are down, and prospects for grass regrowth are also not good at the moment," he said.

Another farmer, Andreas Amaambo from the Kambonde Omutsegondjamba village in the Oshikoto region, said his community has been depending on the previous year's harvest, as the food stocks at household level are depleting.

Amaambo was also concerned about the survival of his livestock.

He observed that late and poor rainfall and the lack of perennial water bodies have left scores of livestock in a deplorable state.

Amaambo also raised concern about how the government's intervention is being administered.

"The fact that they are raising funds for drought relief by encouraging foreign countries to help with the drought relief project is great. However, not all communities are benefiting, and distribution has not been well-structured to ensure that all areas are reached," he stressed.

He thus called for the government to increase food for needy people in drought-affected areas.

Amaambo also wants the implementation of livestock marketing incentives and the transport subsidy to and from grazing areas.

Chrisinda Heydenrych, a farmer from the Miltonrus village in the Aranos district in southern Namibia, said the situation in her area was going from bad to worse, with a significant number of animals in danger.

"Farmers have to de-stock and cull animals while they are in good shape, and use the proceeds to buy feed for the remaining stock," she reasoned.

She also called on the private sector, especially the banks, to be part of the solution, and that banks must furthermore ease loan conditions to farmers, as this will allow farmers to buy more animal feed.

Heydenrych is, however, hopeful that good rains forecast for the coming season will indeed be realised.

GOVT INTERVENTION SO FAR

The government has allocated N$138 million towards the livestock support programme.

Prime minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila this week said so far, the government had spent N$131 million towards the drought relief programme, of which N$16,6 million was spent on livestock support.

The government has spent N$37,5 million on the provision of water tankers to remote areas, and for the installation and rehabilitation of water points/boreholes.

Kuugongelwa-Amadhila said to date, the government has distributed a total of 62 038 bales of feed weighing 20 kilogrammes each to all regions.

The fodder was distributed to 250 farmers per region (or 3 500 farmers countrywide).

She added that the government also paid out N$5 million to 665 farmers who requested livestock marketing incentives.

According to the premier, over N$343 000 was spent on 339 farmers who requested subsidies for fodder/licks, while about N$165 000 was spent on 26 farmers who asked for subsidies to transport their livestock to grazing areas.

Kuugongelwa-Amadhila added that the government also paid close to N$400 000 to support 35 farmers who requested subsidies to lease grazing areas.

The prime minister on Wednesday announced in the National Assembly that the government's assistance towards farmers affected by the drought will be extended to 5 March next year.

She said limiting assistance to only 250 farmers who will qualify for free fodder per region had been abolished, and urged regional councils to register needy farmers who meet the income threshold and have the number of animals to be provided with free fodder.

*This story was produced through a partnership between The Namibian and the Namibia University of Science and Technology's news service, Nust Echoes.