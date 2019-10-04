South Africa: DA's 'Ayatollahs of Liberalism' Issue Fatwa On Maimane's Steinhoff Big Wheels

analysis

DA liberal faction intent on taking out transformation-hard party leader exploit ethical loopholes on his house and car.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane has given a faction that wants to unseat him an easy ride - his ownership of a Toyota Fortuner donated by Steinhoff, the company at the centre of South Africa's largest corporate fraud in recent history.

Even after the company collapsed when its CEO Markus Jooste's house of cards came falling down in December 2017, Maimane kept driving the car while his party criticised the multiple frauds Steinhoff visited on pension funds.

That story came hot on the 'wheels' of another report in the Sunday title Rapport: Maimane was living in a snazzy home owned by a trust and it's unclear if he pays rent on it.

Maimane says neither is true. On the car: "It's utter hogwash," he told Daily Maverick. "I hardly used the car. I was not in the Western Cape (for most of the time)."

On the house: "I am a political principal, my assets are available for any legal pursuit (like a damages claim). For any CEO, if you are in a public space, you have a trust which is declared and a...