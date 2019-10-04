South Africa: Gobind Steps Down At Warriors to Join Klusener in Afghanistan

Cape Town — Warriors coach Rivash Gobind has stepped down from his head role in order to take up an opportunity with the Afghanistan cricket team.

Gobind will be part of newly appointed head coach Lance Klusener's management and coaching structure.

Gobind, who has been head coach of the Port Elizabeth since 2017, will be leaving the Warriors before the end of October 2019.

He captained both KwaZulu-Natal and South Africa U-19s, and is a certified level 3 coach. In addition to his cricketing accomplishments, he holds a Master's Degree in Business Administration.

Gobind expressed his thorough enjoyment of having had the opportunity to be involved with Warriors cricket over the last three years.

"I hope I have left them in a better space than when I started," said Gobind in a press release.

"There is no reason why the success of this team won't continue.

"This is obviously an international cricket opportunity I can't really turn down. It is bittersweet, because I do feel that we were really achieving something here with Warriors cricket, and it is going to be tough to walk away from it. I am very appreciative of all the support from the Warriors players and administration over the years.

"I will miss the Eastern Cape. It's a lovely part of the country and what I have really enjoyed is the warmth people have shown me here. They don't call Port Elizabeth the 'friendly city' for nothing."

Warriors captain Jon-Jon Smuts said, "What Rivash has done with the team over the last few years has been unbelievable, but we are all extremely proud and happy for him. To get international recognition is amazing.

"It's a massive tribute to the Warriors franchise that we are getting people recognised at the highest level. We really wish him all the best."

Cricket Eastern Cape chief executive Dr Mark Williams confirmed that the process for recruiting a new head coach has already started.

- Warriors Cricke t

Source: Sport24