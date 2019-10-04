Mauritius: African Peer Review Mechanism - Mauritius to Finalise Its First Progress Report

4 October 2019
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

A joint communiqué in the context of the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM) Technical Support Mission to Mauritius, wherein it was agreed that Mauritius will finalise its first progress report and work with the APRM to provide the required support to facilitate the work of the national structures, ahead of commencing the second- generation country self-assessment exercise, was signed, today, in Port-Louis.

The signatories were the Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, Ambassador Mrs U. C. Dwarka Canabady, and APRM Lead Panel Member for Mauritius, Ambassador Ombeni Sefue.

In a statement, Ambassador Ombeni Sefue highlighted that the purpose of the two-day support mission of the APRM delegation is to conduct a series of consultations with the Government as well as civil society and the private sector on how best to support Mauritius in its preparations for its APRM Second Generation review. He lauded Mauritius' successful adherence to good governance, which he said, is in line with the standards that Africa has set for its countries. Moreover, he emphasised that the APRM values the report of Mauritius, as other countries can learn from its successful experiences.

Mission of APRM to Mauritius

Mauritius hosted a support mission from 03 to 04 October 2019 from the APPRM. The objectives were to take stock of progress in completing the first Mauritius progress report on its base review, and plan for its presentation at the APRM Forum in due course, to provide technical support on the finalisation of the APRM Progress Report on the implementation of the National Programme of Action, and engage relevant stakeholders on the necessary processes.

The delegation also provided support to Mauritius to establish functional national structures, to sensitise stakeholders on the APRM and what the country review exercise entails and the way forward for APRM in Mauritius including the possibility of a second review on a particular theme.

Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Government of Mauritius

Most Popular
Mauritius
Governance
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa's Special Team to Probe Human Rights Abuse Accusations
U.S. Ban on Zimbabwe Diamonds Mischievous - Govt
Idris Elba to Help Bring Economic Prosperity to Sherbro Island
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema
UN Organisation Blamed for Mnangagwa's Address to Empty Seats

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.