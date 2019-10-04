Mauritius: African Peer Review Mechanism - Mauritius to Finalise Its First Progress Report

press release

A joint communiqué in the context of the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM) Technical Support Mission to Mauritius, wherein it was agreed that Mauritius will finalise its first progress report and work with the APRM to provide the required support to facilitate the work of the national structures, ahead of commencing the second- generation country self-assessment exercise, was signed, today, in Port-Louis.

The signatories were the Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, Ambassador Mrs U. C. Dwarka Canabady, and APRM Lead Panel Member for Mauritius, Ambassador Ombeni Sefue.

In a statement, Ambassador Ombeni Sefue highlighted that the purpose of the two-day support mission of the APRM delegation is to conduct a series of consultations with the Government as well as civil society and the private sector on how best to support Mauritius in its preparations for its APRM Second Generation review. He lauded Mauritius' successful adherence to good governance, which he said, is in line with the standards that Africa has set for its countries. Moreover, he emphasised that the APRM values the report of Mauritius, as other countries can learn from its successful experiences.

Mission of APRM to Mauritius

Mauritius hosted a support mission from 03 to 04 October 2019 from the APPRM. The objectives were to take stock of progress in completing the first Mauritius progress report on its base review, and plan for its presentation at the APRM Forum in due course, to provide technical support on the finalisation of the APRM Progress Report on the implementation of the National Programme of Action, and engage relevant stakeholders on the necessary processes.

The delegation also provided support to Mauritius to establish functional national structures, to sensitise stakeholders on the APRM and what the country review exercise entails and the way forward for APRM in Mauritius including the possibility of a second review on a particular theme.