Nigeria: Tennis - All Set for 2019 Lagos Open Tournament

The organisers have confirmed that the 2019 edition of the Lagos Open will serve off on Monday, October 7.

According to the schedule, the first leg of the International Tennis Federation (ITF) approved tournament will be held from October 7 to October 13 at the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club, Onikan.

The second leg holds from October 14 to 20.

The Chairman of the Local Organising Committee (LOC), Pius Akinyelure, told a media conference held in Lagos on Thursday that all is now set for the tournament.

Though just recently rebranded, this tennis tournament has been holding since the year 2000 to celebrate the sitting governor of Lagos State.

This year will be the first in the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Mr Akinyelure, who spoke through the Tournament Director of the competition, Wale Oladunjoye, said that the ITF has redefined the nomenclature of its Futures Tournament to reflect the prize money.

"Lagos Open is in the highest category and is now known as an M25 +H and W25 Tournaments for the men and women categories respectively. So this year, we have two M25 and W25 Tournaments for both Men and Women, the first from 7-13 October, while the second holds from 14-20 October 2019, The total prize money, therefore, remains $100,000. All qualified players in the Main Draws get a share of this prize money," said Akinyelure.

He appreciated all the partners and sponsors of the competition, especially Heineken, which has just become a sponsor.

Mr Akiniyelure applauded the support the tournament has been receiving from the Lagos State Government and most especially the incumbent, Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu.

Meanwhile, the Senior Brand Manager, Heineken, Mfom Bassey has assured they would pull their strength and weight behind the Lagos Open as it has done to other sports competitions such as UEFA Champions League, F1 and others.

"We will continue this partnership we started with Lagos Open this year and all stakeholders will have the cause to appreciate Heineken for this support in the years to come," said Bassey.

President of Lagos Lawn Tennis Club, Ademola Akin-Taylor.Let's, said that for the past 16 years, it has been the great privilege of the club to host this prestigious event, as it has continued to hold the banner of excellence in our hosting.

The president of Nigeria Tennis Federation (NTF), Ifedayo Akindoju, said that players are expected from 57 countries for the 19th edition this year.

Nigerians have been enjoined to troop out in their numbers to watch exciting tennis action at the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club, Onikan, starting from Monday.