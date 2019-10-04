Uganda: Missing UPDF Soldier Found Dead in River Nyamwamba

4 October 2019
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Moris Mumbere

The body of a Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) soldier who went missing on September has been discovered in River Nyamwamba after a tense four-day search operation.

The Rwenzori region UPDF public relations officer Capt. Fideri Masumbuko identified the deceased as Private Alex Kasaja, number 225189 of Battalion 25 attached to Kavera barracks in Kasese town.

Capt. Masumbuko added that Private Kasaja disappeared on Sunday while his had gone to Nyakasanga playground for a friendly soccer match.

His body was discovered Thursday afternoon in river Nyamwamba in Kasese town.

Capt. Masumbuko added that investigations are underway to establish the cause of his death.

His body was taken to Kasese municipal health center III mortuary for postmortem.

Until his death, Private Kasaja was a resident of Kitabo village, Muhokyasub County in Kasese District.

