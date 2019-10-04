Mozambique: Eight Arrested for Murder of Policeman

Maputo — Quelimane (Mozambique), 4 Oct (AIM) - The Mozambican police have arrested eight people in connection with the murder of a police officer in Pebane district, in the central province of Zambezia.

The spokesperson for the Zambezia Provincial Police Command, Sidner Lonzo, announced the arrests at a press briefing on Thursday in the provincial capital, Quelimane.

The murdered officer was head of the police post in the Pebane locality of Magiga. He was part of a unit sent to detain a group of criminals who had set fire to two houses in the village of Pepelene, about 50 kilometres from Pebane town.

"These criminals attacked our colleagues with clubs and knives", Lonzo said. "While he was fighting for his life, he fired some shots to disperse them, but they were not enough to prevent their malicious action. They ended by beating our colleague in a ditch until they took his life".

The body was only discovered the following day, and the police then arrested eight people believed to have taken part in the murder.

Lonzo said investigations are under way to ascertain the real motives for the crime. He claimed it was "premature" to release any further details about the arson or the murder.

Turning to crimes committed during the election campaign, Lonzo said that during the first 30 days of the campaign, the Zambezia police had recorded seven violations of the electoral law and had made four arrests.

Three of these cases concerned the destruction of the election propaganda of rival parties, and four were physical assaults against members and supporters of other parties.