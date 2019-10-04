Mozambique: March Against Violence in Espungabera

Maputo — Espungabera (Mozambique), 4 Oct (AIM) - Hundreds of members and supporters of Mozambique's ruling Frelimo Party in the central district of Mossurize on Thursday marched through the district capital, Espungabera, in protect against violent attacks perpetrated by unknown assailants in Manica province, including the murder of Frelimo official Samussone Ndlovo.

Ndlovo was the Frelimo First Secretary in the Paunde circle of Mossurize district. He was murdered on Tuesday night when three unidentified men broke into his house and shot him twice at point blank range.

In Espungabera, on Wednesday morning, three men, armed with at least one gun, went to the home of the director of the Frelimo election campaign in the district, Nazim Timoteo Ucama, and threatened his family. Ucama was not at home, but the unknown trio showed his young daughter a pistol and demanded to know the whereabouts of her father.

As for attacks on roads in Manica and the neighbouring province of Sofala there have now been three since the beginning of September. The most serious was an attack near the town of Gorongosa against a bus travelling from Nampula to Maputo, in which at least one passenger was killed.

The Frelimo candidate for governor of Manica, Francisca Tomas, joined the Espungabera march. She told reporters this was one of the ways of repudiating violence, because Mozambicans "don't want any more war".

"Today we've come onto the streets to say no to any type of violence against the public", said Tomas. "We have lost a member who was murdered by unknown individuals. But the way in which it all happened bears a political hallmark. But we are letting the relevant authorities work to clear up this and other cases".

She blamed the crimes on "desperate people who know that Frelimo has already won the elections. They are trying to create a climate of terror to frighten the population".

Frelimo's presidential candidate, Filipe Nyusi, running for a second five year term of office. "has shown that he is in favour of peace", said Tomas. "We are continuing to call for vigilance, and for citizens to denounce all situations which can contribute to disturbing public order and security".

She said that the agreement on peace and reconciliation signed on 6 August by Nyusi and Renamo leader Ossufo Momade, was a clear example of the President's commitment to peace. "Unfortunately there are still people who stubbornly continue to live in the bush and to kill the people", added Tomas. "Everybody should condemn this behaviour".