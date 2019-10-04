Mozambique: Warnings Against False Job Offers in Nacala

Maputo — Nacala (Mozambique), 4 Oct (AIM) - The authorities in the port city of Nacala, in the northern Mozambican province of Nampula, are stepping up their appeals to young people to take care when offered jobs in areas that are a long way from their usual places of residence.

This awareness campaign warns young citizens of Nacala that apparently attractive offers of jobs may be traps, the real intention of which is to recruit people into criminal organisations.

It comes a day after the police detained a group of 34 individuals, mostly young men, recruited in Nacala with offers of work in a cashew processing factory in the town of Angoche.

The police, however, discovered that there were no such jobs on offer in Angoche. They believed that the true purpose of the recruitment was to swell the ranks of the terrorist groups waging an insurgency inspired by Islamic fundamentalism in the neighbouring province of Cabo Delgado.

According to the Nacala district administrator, Fernando Doda, the detention of this group confirmed the rumours in Nacala that there are people in the port clandestinely recruiting young people for unknown purposes.

He was speaking to reporters after a ceremony celebrating the 27th anniversary of the General Peace Agreement, signed between the government and the rebel movement Renamo in Rome on 4 October 1992.

"It was being loudly reported that some people were appearing here to deceive young people with promises of jobs, but in reality they were recruiting youths to join armed attacks in Cabo Delgado", said Doda. "What we must do is urge our youngsters not to be deceived when they hear false promises of jobs, when the real goal is for them to commit crimes elsewhere in the country".

The insurgency in Cabo Delgado was launched almost exactly two years ago on 5 October 2017, with attacks against police premises in Mocimboa da Praia districts. Since then the terrorist raids have spread to other districts in the northern part of Cabo Delgado.

It is thought that at least 300 people have died in the raids. The terrorists have burnt down thousands of houses, causing a flow of frightened displaced people from the interior of the province to the Cabo Delgado coast and islands.