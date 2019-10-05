Zimbabwe: Doctors Reject 60% Wage Increase

4 October 2019
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Paidashe Mandivengerei

DOCTORS have rejected a 60% increment in allowances offered by government following a bipartite meeting in Harare, Friday.

The Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association (ZHDA), represented by its negotiating forum, Health Apex Council, turned down the doctors' employer's second offer this year to review their on-call allowances.

The health workers embarked on a job action a month ago and are pressing on with their strike, leaving public hospitals with no medical personnel to attend to patients.

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com, ZHDA spokesperson, Dean Ndoro said the junior doctors want their salaries reviewed according to the prevailing interbank rate.

"Following the last bipartite meeting, Treasury has decided to review our on call allowances and other health specific allowance with a 60% increment," Ndoro said.

Ndoro added that they would continue with the industrial action as they were not yet in a position to report to work because of the poor salaries they are being awarded.

"ZHDA did not accept the offer and we are still incapacitated. We want our allowances to be reviewed at the current interbank exchange," said Ndoro.

Senior doctors earlier this week declared incapacitation joining their junior colleagues' industrial action.

Government had earlier on threatened to withdraw the doctors salaries but the health workers were not moved by this.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Business
Health
Labour
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
VP Chiwenga Fires State Bodyguards As Rift With Mnangagwa Widens
Mnangagwa's Special Team to Probe Human Rights Abuse Accusations
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema
U.S. Ban on Zimbabwe Diamonds Mischievous - Govt
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.