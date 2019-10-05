Uganda: I Didn't Kill Mowzey Radio, Troy Tells Court

The man suspected of killing singer Moses Sekibogo who was popularly known as Mowzey Radio has denied any involvement in the Goodlyfe Crew member's death.

In his defence before a fully-packed Entebbe High Court on Saturday, Godfrey Wamala alias Troy said that on the fateful day, January 22, 2018, Mowzey Radio poured whisky on the group he (Troy) was seated with and hurled insults at Mr George Egesa, the proprietor of De Bar, a popular hangout in Entebbe town.

"George pushed the table which had drinks and tried to attack Radio but was restrained by myself and Hassan. We told him it was not worth it to fight Radio," Wamala told court presided over by Justice Jane Abodo before adding that at that moment, other people joined the table because of the ongoing commotion while music producer David Ebanget alias Washington stood by the wall observing what was happening.

"In the due process Mowzey Radio started fighting with everyone who came near him; maybe he thought they were all his enemies. He kept his guard up trying to fight," he said.

According to Wamala, the singer and Goodlyfe Crew member was then held by "some gentlemen" around the table in attempt to restrain him before they started pushing him out of the bar.

At the same time, Mr Egesa was reportedly being held by one Hassan Muwonge, a supervisor at De Bar, Pamela Musiimire, the woman, said to have been in the company of singer and one Agnes, a waitress.

"I didn't follow them as they were taking him out. I instead moved out after receiving a call from the O.C Katabi police station because the place was noisy. As I moved out, I found Radio fighting with two gentlemen in the corridor. I tried to intervene to stop the fight. I held one of the gentlemen but I was overpowered and found myself on the ground. When I stood up, they were still fighting with Radio who was already down. I lost interest in trying to stop the fight and moved on. I got a Boda-Boda and called back the OC Katabi because I had an appointment with him," Wamala added.

When asked if he had anything more to tell court, Wamala said, "The only thing I did that day during the bar brawl was trying to stop the fight. I didn't beat anyone, I didn't fight, I didn't lift anyone like they said I lifted the deceased and threw him down. I don't remember touching him, "he added before the state prosecutor was asked to cross-examine him.

Mowzey Radio succumbed to head injuries at Case Hospital in Kampala on February 1, 2018. The prosecution has so far presented nine witnesses in the trial, among them Mr Ebanget and Pamela Musimire, who were at the hangout at the time of the fight.