South Africa: Mpumalanga Hawks Arrest 4 People for R11.5m Fraud

5 October 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Jeanette Chabalala

Four people were arrested after they allegedly benefited from a fraud scheme involving R11.5m, Mpumalanga Hawks said this week.

Lucy Andrea Du Preez, John Avent, Piet Albertus and Maria Antoinette le Roux were arrested on Thursday after allegedly receiving the money in their bank accounts, said Hawks spokesperson Captain Dineo Sekgotodi.

They appeared in the Nelspruit Magistrate's Court on Friday on charges of fraud and theft. The accused were each granted R3 000 for bail.

The investigation stems from the case of 46-year-old Carol Ann Avent, who was employed as a bookkeeper in a Nelspruit-based company.

Sekgotodi said she allegedly created false beneficiaries and transferred company funds into different accounts belonging to her family members. This happened during the period 2010 and 2016, said Sekgotodi.

Carol Ann was arrested in 2016 and charged on 1 150 counts of fraud and was later released on R5 000 bail. She was found guilty but is yet to be sentenced, Sekgotodi said.

She will join her co-accused in the Nelspruit Regional Court on November 5.

Sekgotodi said more arrests were expected to follow before the next court appearance.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
VP Chiwenga Fires State Bodyguards As Rift With Mnangagwa Widens
Mnangagwa's Special Team to Probe Human Rights Abuse Accusations
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
#BBNaija: Two Evicted From Big Brother House

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.