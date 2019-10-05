Nigeria: U.S. to Deny Entry to Immigrants Who Cannot Afford Healthcare

5 October 2019
This Day (Lagos)

President Donald Trump, has announced that he wants people to be denied U.S. visas if they cannot afford healthcare in order to prevent immigrants from "financially burdening our healthcare system".

In a statement released late Friday, the White House said immigrant visa applicants will have to demonstrate that they will be covered by health insurance within 30 days of entering the country.

He added that they should alternatively have their financial resources to pay for medical costs.

The new rule, which will come into effect Nov. 3, applies to those seeking visas, not those seeking asylum and will not apply to children, the White House said.

The Trump administration is trying to move towards a merit-based immigration system, with the president repeatedly citing the immigration system of Canada as an example of what the U.S. system should become.

Trump has made improving security along the U.S.-Mexico border a main priority for his administration.

The Trump administration has battled with Congress over the wall and other border security matters, as well as his efforts to stem the flow of illegal immigrants, drugs and asylum seekers into the U.S. (NAN)

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
External Relations
Migration
U.S., Canada and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
VP Chiwenga Fires State Bodyguards As Rift With Mnangagwa Widens
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema
Mnangagwa's Special Team to Probe Human Rights Abuse Accusations
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
#BBNaija: Two Evicted From Big Brother House

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.