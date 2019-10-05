Cameroon Orders Release of Maurice Kamto

5 October 2019
Radio France Internationale

A Cameroonian military court has ordered the release of main opposition leader Maurice Kamto who has been imprisoned for nine months.

Following a series of conciliatory gestures by President Paul Biya, the court said Kamto and 101 other prisoners could be released "if they have not been detained for anything else".

Kamto's lawyer Sylvain Souop said: "We note the release of our client who should not have been in prison. Maurice Kamto is free."

Biya on Friday announced he had ordered prosecutions to be dropped against "some" opposition leaders, including a number from the main Movement for the Rebirth of Cameroon led by his jailed rival Kamto.

Kamto went on trial with 88 others in a military court in September on charges of insurrection, hostility to the motherland and rebellion -- crimes which could carry the death penalty.

Kamto was arrested in late January after months of peaceful opposition protests over the results of the October 2018 election won by Biya, who has been in power for 37 years.

Read or Listen to this story on the RFI website.

