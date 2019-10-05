Ugandan Comic Censured for Using 'Genocide' in Joke

5 October 2019
The East African (Nairobi)
By Moses K. Gahigi

Ugandan comedian Patrick Salvador was at the centre of a Twitterstorm after clip of him using the word "genocide" in his stand-up comedy went viral.

The clip offended and angered some viewers especially Rwandans because of his use of the word "genocide" in a joke about East African cabin crew and their use of national languages in in-flight announcements.

In the joke that tweeps have called "tasteless" and "disgusting," Salvador imitates a RwandAir cabin crew speaking in Kinyarwanda, where he mentions amafaranga (meaning Rwandan francs) before he mentions Paul Kagame followed by more gibberish then the word "genocide."

Rwandans on Twitter and WhatsApp groups came out guns blazing asking Salvador to apologise. But opinion was divided with some saying that he did not joke about genocide, that he just mentioned the word.

"This isn't funny at all, you might not have any idea what genocide is but at least stop dehumanising the innocent souls and families that are still trying to heal. You owe the entire Rwandan community an apology and please withdraw your script," tweeted Seth Butera, who started the campaign to call out the comedian.

Alice Ikirezi tweeted: "This was a total humiliation to humanity and a disgrace to the world of comedy, he misrepresented his industry, genocide isn't a joking matter. In fact, it's so shameful that he looked for a living in making genocide a laughable matter."

However, Salvador did not back down: "I can't apologise for your failure to understand my joke. I dare you to tell me what joke I made about the genocide...then I'll apologise. What did I say sir?" he tweeted in response to the barrage of negative tweets calling for him to apologise.

Cases of controversial comedic content are not new with opinions deeply divided on topics about sexual minorities, sex offenders, racial stereotypes, politics and topics, which generally tend to divide people depending on their beliefs, culture and norms.

So the question remains: Is there artistic sanctity or should comedy abide by sense and sensibilities?

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: East African

Most Popular
Uganda
Entertainment
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
VP Chiwenga Fires State Bodyguards As Rift With Mnangagwa Widens
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Mnangagwa's Special Team to Probe Human Rights Abuse Accusations
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
#BBNaija: Two Evicted From Big Brother House

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.