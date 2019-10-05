Uganda: Museveni Names 15 Judges, Sends IGG Irene Mulyagonja to Court of Appeal

5 October 2019
The Independent (Kampala)

Uganda — President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has appointed three Justices to the Court of Appeal and appointed twelve others High court justices.

Those appointed to the Court of Appeal include Justice Irene Justice Mulyagonja, the Inspector General of Government, Monica Kalegira Mugenyi who has been serving as Principal Judge at the East African Court of Justice in Tanzania and Counsel, Muzamiru Mutangula Kibeedi.

Museveni also named twelve new High Court Judges. They include Vincent Mugabo the Supreme Court Registrar, Esther Nambayo, the Chief Court Registrar, Inspector of Courts, Immaculate Busingye, Jane Okuo Kajuga, Isaac Muwata, Jesse Rugyema and Serunkuma Isah, Jeanne Rwakakoko, Suzan Abinyo, Victoria Katamba, Boniface Wamala and Philip Odoki.

The appointments were communicated in the president's letter to the speaker of parliament seeking approval of the newly appointed judicial officials. The appointments follow a series of complaints from the Chief Justice, Bart Katureebe over the poor staffing levels in the judiciary, which is to blame for the huge case backlog.

