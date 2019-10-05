South Africa: President Checks On Home Affairs

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday commended the progress being made by the Department of Home Affairs in improving service efficiency.

The President spent the better part of Friday interacting with the department's senior officials at their Tshwane offices and thereafter conducted a walkabout where he was shown the e-Visa system and how it works.

The President was also taken to the call centre where he had an opportunity to interact with callers.

After the walkabout, the President addressed staff.

"I am happy with the work you are doing. The department plays an important role in everyone's life," President Ramaphosa said.

He cautioned that corruption must not tarnish the good work the department is doing. "Home Affairs must not be the home of corruption."

President Ramaphosa commended the department for introducing the new e-Visa system, saying it places South Africa on par with international countries.

The new system allows applicants to do their visa applications from the comfort of their homes or anywhere there are.

The President's visit was in fulfilment of his commitment made in the 2018 State of the Nation Address to visit government departments and key State institutions as part of ensuring alignment in the work of government as well as promoting good governance and professionalism in the public sector.

To this end, President Ramaphosa has visited the Departments of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Defence and Military Veterans, International Relations and Cooperation and the State Security Agency.