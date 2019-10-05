Nigeria: Chibok Girls - Buhari Protecting a Fake Reputation That Adds No Value, Says BBOG

The Bring Back Our Girls BBOG advocacy movement has accused the President Muhammadu Buhari administration of protecting a fake reputation that adds no value to citizens, instead of focusing on efforts to ensure the release of the abducted Chibok schoolgirls and all other abductees in the country.

At a sit-out yesterday to commemorate the 2000 days of the Chibok abductions, the BBOG also decried the abduction of six students and two members of staff of Engravers College in Kaduna state on Thursday.

"Amidst these tragic circumstances, the reality is one in which the #ChibokGirls are supposedly represented by a government that repeatedly fails in its primary responsibility of the protection of lives. Disturbingly, the government appears to be at ease amidst the troubles of the land, only concerned about protecting a fake-reputation that offers its citizens no value", the BBOG held.

The BBOG's position was contained in an address jointly signed by Florence Ozor, Gapani Yanga and Nifemi Onifade.

Saturday, October 5th 2019 marked 2,000 days since 276 schoolgirls were abducted from Government Girls' Secondary School Chibok, Borno State, by terrorists on the night of April 14 2014.

While 57 girls escaped within days of the abduction 219 remained in captivity. "Five years on, an additional 107 girls have returned -four of them as a result of Nigerian military interventions, 21 released in October 2016 after negotiations with their captors and a further 82 set free by the terrorist group in May 2017. 2,000 days later, 112 of the #ChibokGirls abducted during an evil attack on humanity are yet to return", said the BBOG.

The group further noted; "Over the past 2,000 days, our #ChibokGirls have been denied their fundamental rights to freedom. For simply seeking education on the path of growth and fulfilment, they have been forced to suffer unimaginable horrors by enemies of humanity. Their families and communities have also borne severe hardships within a war that continues to destroy lives and impede human progress. This nightmare continues to be the shame of a Nation and an open sore of the world that threatens to become ingrained within the darkest parts of our collective history.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"To highlight this, we note with heartbreaking dismay, the incapacity, apathy and failed leadership displayed by President Buhari and the Federal Government in the wake of the abduction of 6 students and 2 staff members of Engravers College in Kaduna on the 3rd of October 2019. This continues a distressing pattern of a failure to secure, preserve and dignify the lives of citizens.

"To this end, the students and staff of Engravers College join a number of citizens who remain missing - including Leah Sharibu, Alice Ngaddah, Grace Taku and her colleagues as well as many others. How can we have continued this way?

"Through this all, we stand, keep the faith and hold out the light for our #ChibokGirls and all others in captivity. Today and until they return, we demand #BringBackOurGirls".

Vanguard