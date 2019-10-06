Algeria, Mali Pledge to "Speed Up" Implementation of Algiers Agreement

5 October 2019
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algeria and Mali have pledged to "accelerate" the implementation of the Agreement for Peace and Reconciliation in Mali, resulting from the Algiers process, said Saturday Mali's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Tiébili Dramé.

In a statement to the press following a meeting with his Algerian counterpart, Sabri Boukadoum, Dramé praised Algeria's efforts "to restoring peace and stability in Mali."

"The Agreement for Peace and Reconciliation in Mali resulting from the process of Algiers, signed more than 4 years ago, has not yet produced all its effects," said Mali's Foreign Minister."

There has been a delay and we want to catch up together. We therefore reiterated our common commitment to do our utmost to ensure that this agreement is implemented with the support of neighbouring countries and the international community,"he added, noting that his visit to Algiers was aimed at "relaunching and accelerating the peace and reconciliation process in Mali."

"The Algiers Agreement is a key instrument, which sets out the respect by all of Mali's territorial integrity, national unity and sovereignty over all its territory," said Dramé.

"We are making great progress on the military level," said the Malian minister.

See also: Algiers Agreement "ideal instrument" to resolve Malian crisis, says Boukadoum

"We are moving towards a national inter-Malian dialogue and we want to strengthen the foundations of the inter-Malian consensus with all our brothers from all regions of Mali," concluded Mali's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Tiébili Dramé.

"We are moving towards a national inter-Malian dialogue and we want to strengthen the foundations of the inter-Malian consensus with all our brothers from all regions of Mali," he added.

Read the original article on Algerie Presse Service.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Algerie Presse Service

Most Popular
Algeria
West Africa
Governance
North Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
VP Chiwenga Fires State Bodyguards As Rift With Mnangagwa Widens
Scores of Russian Mercenaries Killed in Libya - Reports
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Mnangagwa's Special Team to Probe Human Rights Abuse Accusations

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.