Algeria, Mali Pledge to "Speed Up" Implementation of Algiers Agreement

Algeria and Mali have pledged to "accelerate" the implementation of the Agreement for Peace and Reconciliation in Mali, resulting from the Algiers process, said Saturday Mali's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Tiébili Dramé.

In a statement to the press following a meeting with his Algerian counterpart, Sabri Boukadoum, Dramé praised Algeria's efforts "to restoring peace and stability in Mali."

"The Agreement for Peace and Reconciliation in Mali resulting from the process of Algiers, signed more than 4 years ago, has not yet produced all its effects," said Mali's Foreign Minister."

There has been a delay and we want to catch up together. We therefore reiterated our common commitment to do our utmost to ensure that this agreement is implemented with the support of neighbouring countries and the international community,"he added, noting that his visit to Algiers was aimed at "relaunching and accelerating the peace and reconciliation process in Mali."

"The Algiers Agreement is a key instrument, which sets out the respect by all of Mali's territorial integrity, national unity and sovereignty over all its territory," said Dramé.

"We are making great progress on the military level," said the Malian minister.

See also: Algiers Agreement "ideal instrument" to resolve Malian crisis, says Boukadoum

"We are moving towards a national inter-Malian dialogue and we want to strengthen the foundations of the inter-Malian consensus with all our brothers from all regions of Mali," concluded Mali's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Tiébili Dramé.

"We are moving towards a national inter-Malian dialogue and we want to strengthen the foundations of the inter-Malian consensus with all our brothers from all regions of Mali," he added.