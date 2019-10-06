Zimbabwe: Women Demand Public Apology From Chamisa

5 October 2019
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Robert Tapfumaneyi

OPPOSITION leader Nelson Chamisa must make a public national apology for humiliating his wife Sithokozile in public, a women's rights group has said.

The Women's Coalition of Zimbabwe (WCoZ) in a statement said Chamisa's actions smacked of discrimination.

Chamisa forcibly took away the microphone from his wife as she addressed MDC supporters during celebrations to mark the party's 20th anniversary last weekend in Harare.

"As the women of Zimbabwe, we can only interpret this behavior to be an act of discrimination on the grounds of gender," WCoZ said in a statement.

"This case thus represents thousands of women, globally on the frontlines of gender stereotype."

The group added: "Hence, we ask the following fundamental questions, if influential highly esteemed men can subject women to such gender stereotype while the whole world is watching, what more behind closed doors?"

The WCoZ argued that Chamisa had not acted like the role model he should be.

"If men who are considered to be role models with higher appreciation of women's rights can publicly violate such rights, what message does this send out to the general populace and citizens who look up to them for leadership and inspiration," read the statement

It said Chamisa's salvation is in a public apology.

"Mr chamisa to issue a public apology and respect women in his speech and action for both private and public spaces," said WCoZ.

"Political party leaders to ensure that the conduct of their leaders and members in all platforms is not in violation of women's rights and is in compliance with the Constitution of Zimbabwe."

According to the group Chamisa is in violation of the country's Constitution that guarantees rights to all citizens including women.

A short video of the incident went viral on social media.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Copyright © 2019 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

