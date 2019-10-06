Kenya Airways Explains Why Nairobi-Dar Plane Was Rerouted

5 October 2019
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Dar es Salaam — Passengers aboard a Kenya Airways plane bound for Dar es Salaam tweeted on Friday October 4 over a mid-air emergency that forced the pilot to reroute to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

The ordeal was revealed in a tweet posted by one of the passengers upon landing safely back to Nairobi, alleging that the incident had been caused by engine failure.

However, Kenya Airways today (Saturday October 5) issued a statement to clarify the incident. Kenya Airways said KQ484 which was airborne for Dar-Es-Salaam made a return to Nairobi after its oxygen masks dropped.

"We confirm that the cause of the oxygen masks dropping was due to a faulty switch that triggered the drop, and not attributed to decompression of the aircraft or engine failure," said the statement.

"Decompression occurs when the cabin altitude rises to above 10,000 feet. The cabin altitude at the time of the occurrence was 8,000 feet, which is the standard and acceptable measure," KQ explained.

"As a standard safety precaution, our crew took the decision to return to Nairobi," said the statement issued by Mr Chris Wangalwa, Associate Consultant- Corporate Communication.

"Alternative flight provisions were made for the passengers who were aboard the flight," he added in the statement

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Kenya
Business
East Africa
Tanzania
Transport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
VP Chiwenga Fires State Bodyguards As Rift With Mnangagwa Widens
Scores of Russian Mercenaries Killed in Libya - Reports
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.