Kenya: Obiri Reigns Supreme to Defend 5K World Title

Kenya's Hellen Obiri celebrates after winning the 5,000m gold medal at the 21st African Athletics Championships in Asaba on August 2, 2018.
5 October 2019
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Alex Isaboke

Nairobi — Hellen Obiri reigned supreme once again at the global space after successfully defending her women's 5000m title in a Championship Record time of 14:26.72 to lead compatriot Margaret Chelimo to a Kenyan1-2 finish in Doha World Championships.

