Kenyatta Urges Leaders to Promote Unity for Accelerated Economic Growth

6 October 2019
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kajiado — President Uhuru Kenyatta has called on leaders to promote peace and unity saying that is the only way Kenya can achieve its development objectives.

The President, who spoke at the funeral of the former chairman of the defunct OlKejuado County Council Daniel Kasirimo ole Muyaa, on Saturday said leaders should emulate the late civic leader and several of his peers who stood for the national values of peace and unity.

He said ole Muyaa's contribution to national cohesion can be seen in the manner in which, as a Maasai community elder and opinion leader, he participated in laying the foundation for Kajiado to become a peaceful and progressive cosmopolitan county.

"Kajiado has never had any ethnic tensions and this is as a result of the leadership of people like ole Muyaa," said President Kenyatta.

The President narrated how the late Ole Muyaa mentored and ushered him into elective politics saying the former civic leader was a close family friend.

"I have known him for many years as a friend and political teacher. He loved peace and unity," President Kenyatta said as he called on leaders to emulate selfless leaders like Muyaa.

The President reiterated that his cooperation with opposition leaders is underpinned by the understanding that national unity is important for the achievement of the country's development objectives.

He said growth and progress cannot be achieved when the country is divided.

"Let us unite, have peace, grow our economy, fight poverty and fight unemployment together," said the President.

Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, Kajiado Governor Joseph ole Lenku, Kajiado East MP Peris Tobiko and COTU secretary general Francis Atwoli also spoke at the funeral service attended by thousands of Kenyans.

Former VP Musyoka eulogized the late Ole Muyaa as an astute grassroots politician and leader who stood for national unity, peace and progress throughout his public life.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Kenya
Governance
Business
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
VP Chiwenga Fires State Bodyguards As Rift With Mnangagwa Widens
Scores of Russian Mercenaries Killed in Libya - Reports
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.