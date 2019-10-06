Kenya: Ruto Says Issue-Based Politics Key to National Development

Kenya — Deputy President William Ruto has urged leaders to embrace the politics of issues and development.

He said Kenya was past competitive politics that is informed by ethnicity, hate and division.

"Compete among yourselves on the basis of transforming the lives of Kenyans, " said Dr Ruto.

The Deputy President noted that the most important thing a leader can do is to come up with a development agenda that would better the lives of the people.

"Competitive politics ended in 2017; the only competition gear we need to engage now is that of development, " he added.

He spoke on Saturday in Wamba Catholic Church Hospital during the institution's Golden Jubilee celebrations in Samburu East, Samburu County.

Leaders present in the function were MPs Jackson Lekumontare (Samburu East), Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira) and Samburu Senator Lelegwe Ltumbesi (Samburu County) and former Samburu West MP Lati Lelelit.

The Deputy President explained that the Jubilee administration was focused on the implementation of development projects that would have positive impact on Kenyans.

Gachagua called on the Government to support mission hospitals across the country in a bid to achieve the Universal Health Coverage, a Big Four Agenda pillar.

He said mission hospitals in the country continue to play a leading role in the improvement of healthcare in the country.

"To achieve the Universal Health Coverage, we should put more money to mission hospitals in the country because they serve many people, " he said.

On his part, Ltumbesi said the people of Samburu County were not interested in any change of the Constitution that would not address their needs.

"The referendum people are talking about is a waste of time and money. Let us focus on serving the people who elected us, " he argued.

Dr Ruto urged the youth to take advantage of the newly-built and equipped Samburu East Technical Training Institute to acquire market-oriented skills that would make them readily employable.

Meanwhile, the Deputy President further observed that the Government would equip the Wamba Catholic Church Hospital in a move aimed at at improving healthcare in the region.

Dr Ruto later held a church empowerment meeting in Maralal where he said the Government would continue to collaborate with religious outfits for the best interest of every Kenyan.

