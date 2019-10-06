Kenya: Ruto Says Issue-Based Politics Key to National Development

6 October 2019
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya — Deputy President William Ruto has urged leaders to embrace the politics of issues and development.

He said Kenya was past competitive politics that is informed by ethnicity, hate and division.

"Compete among yourselves on the basis of transforming the lives of Kenyans, " said Dr Ruto.

The Deputy President noted that the most important thing a leader can do is to come up with a development agenda that would better the lives of the people.

"Competitive politics ended in 2017; the only competition gear we need to engage now is that of development, " he added.

He spoke on Saturday in Wamba Catholic Church Hospital during the institution's Golden Jubilee celebrations in Samburu East, Samburu County.

Leaders present in the function were MPs Jackson Lekumontare (Samburu East), Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira) and Samburu Senator Lelegwe Ltumbesi (Samburu County) and former Samburu West MP Lati Lelelit.

The Deputy President explained that the Jubilee administration was focused on the implementation of development projects that would have positive impact on Kenyans.

Gachagua called on the Government to support mission hospitals across the country in a bid to achieve the Universal Health Coverage, a Big Four Agenda pillar.

He said mission hospitals in the country continue to play a leading role in the improvement of healthcare in the country.

"To achieve the Universal Health Coverage, we should put more money to mission hospitals in the country because they serve many people, " he said.

On his part, Ltumbesi said the people of Samburu County were not interested in any change of the Constitution that would not address their needs.

"The referendum people are talking about is a waste of time and money. Let us focus on serving the people who elected us, " he argued.

Dr Ruto urged the youth to take advantage of the newly-built and equipped Samburu East Technical Training Institute to acquire market-oriented skills that would make them readily employable.

Meanwhile, the Deputy President further observed that the Government would equip the Wamba Catholic Church Hospital in a move aimed at at improving healthcare in the region.

Dr Ruto later held a church empowerment meeting in Maralal where he said the Government would continue to collaborate with religious outfits for the best interest of every Kenyan.

Post Views: 2

GET TOP NEWS FOR THE DAY DIRECT TO YOUR INBOX

Please leave this field empty

Check your inbox or spam folder to confirm your subscription.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Kenya
Governance
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
VP Chiwenga Fires State Bodyguards As Rift With Mnangagwa Widens
Scores of Russian Mercenaries Killed in Libya - Reports
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.