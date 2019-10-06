Tunisia: Voting Begins in Tunisia's Third Parliamentary Polls Since Uprising

Photo: Pixabay
Tunisian flag
6 October 2019
Radio France Internationale

Tunisians head to the polls Sunday for their third parliamentary election since the 2011 revolution - in a vote that is not expected to produce a clear winner.

Polling stations opened at 8am local time for the 7 million eligible voters, with both local and international observers overseeing the process.

The elections to Tunisia's 217-seat assembly come three weeks after the first round of presidential polls that saw two independent candidates sweep aside the traditional parties to advance to a runoff vote on 13 October.

Ouverture des bureaux de vote pour élections législatives en Tunisie #TnElec2019 #Legislativestn2019 #tunisie #vote #politque #tunisia pic.twitter.com/znGVWMrPEG

Nicolas Fauqué (@ImagesdeTunisie) October 6,

Ironing out the kinks in Tunisia's new democracy

Exit polls will be released later Sunday, with preliminary official results expected on Wednesday. Final results are due on 17 November - after which time the parliament will have two months to choose a prime minister and form a new government.

The popular uprising that toppled longtime ruler Zine El Abidine Ben Ali in 2011 paved the way for Tunisia's fragile democracy, but people are still suffering from economic woes including spiralling food prices, inflation and high unemployment.

Ben Ali died last month in Saudi Arabia, where he had been living with his family.

Read or Listen to this story on the RFI website.

More on This
Tunisians Go to Polls for Legislative Elections
Tunisian Presidential Poll Goes to Runoff Between 2 Candidates
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Radio France Internationale. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: RFI

Most Popular
Tunisia
Governance
North Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
VP Chiwenga Fires State Bodyguards As Rift With Mnangagwa Widens
Scores of Russian Mercenaries Killed in Libya - Reports
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.