Zimbabwe: 11 Perish in Horror Crash

11 people perished while scores were injured following a head on collision between a Govasburg and Mandeep Tours buses just before Kwekwe River at a 230km peg along Harare-Bulawayo Highway in the early hours of Sunday.

It has been established that while 10 died on the spot, one more was pronounced dead upon admission at Kwekwe General Hospital.

National Police Spokesperson Senior Assistant Paul Nyathi confirmed the tragedy.

Nyathi said one of the buses was coming from Musina South Africa while the other was travelling from Harare towards Bulawayo.

"I can confirm that 11 people died when a bus coming from Musina collided head on with another coming from Harare at a 230 km peg along Harare-Bulawayo highway between Gweru and Kwekwe in the early hours of Sunday. 10 people died on the spot while one more died upon admission at Kwekwe General Hospital," Nyathi said in a telephone interview.

Both drivers of the two buses are believed to have died on the spot.

Nyathi said while police were still unsure of the actual number of those injured, four critical patients had since been ferried to Harare and Gweru respectively.

"Police are still investigating to ascertain the number of those who have been injured. What I however, can confirm is that three critical passengers are currently admitted at Gweru General Hospital while one of the passengers have been ferried to Harare," he said.

Nyathi said the collision is believed to have been caused when one of the drivers encroached into the lane of the oncoming bus.