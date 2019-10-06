Kenya: Njoro Boys High School Closed Indefinitely After Riots

Njoro Boys High School in Nakuru County has been closed indefinitely after students went on rampage on Sunday.

The decision was reached following a consultative meeting between the school management, local security agencies and education officials in Njoro sub-county.

Njoro Sub County Police Commander Mohammed Huka told Nation.co.ke that more than 1200 students went on rampage on Sunday morning after police arrested 11 Form Four students who were found drunk.

ARRESTED

"The students went on rampage after their 11 colleagues, sneaked out of school and were arrested by the police for being drunk. I mobilised my team to contain the situation but the learners remained unruly, forcing the closure of the school," said Mr Huka.

He added: "All students have been directed to go home until further notice as we conduct investigations to avert cases of arson. The 11 students are in custody and are helping with investigations."

According to a security guard at the institution, the rowdy students damaged school property valued at thousands of shillings.

"They broke into classrooms and offices damaged furniture and smashed windows before police from Njoro Police Station intervened," said the security guard.

An education official revealed that efforts to contain the rowdy learners at the school did not yield any fruits.

STRANDED

Most of the students seemed stranded after they were ordered to go home. Some had to walk several kilometres to Nakuru Town.

"I come from Kericho and l cannot reach my father to ask for bus fare. I do not have any money and there is no relative here, I do not know what to do," said a Form One student.

A Form Three student accused his colleagues in Form Four of organising the riots. The student said that Form Four students forced other learners to take part in the riots on Sunday morning. The school principal declined to address the press.