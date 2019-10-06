Nigeria: #BBNaija - Tiwa Savage, Mi Abaga, Patoranking Set to Perform At Grand Finale

6 October 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigerian afropop singer Tiwa Savage, hip-hop recording artist MI Abaga and reggae-dancehall singer Patoranking will perform at the grand finale of the ongoing Big Brother Nigeria (#BBNaija) reality show.

Holding the tradition of featuring guest performances during the live eviction shows on Sundays, celebrities such as Burna Boy, Teni, Zlatan, DJ Neptune, DJ TTB and Reekado Banks have graced the stage.

The opening ceremonies, which introduced the original 21 housemates to the viewers featured performances from Burna Boy and Teni.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that after 99 days of top-notch peppery entertainment, BBNaija ' Pepper Dem' Season 4 will come to an end with performances from the all-star cast mentioned above.

According to the organisers, the grand Finale plans to shake Naija with performances befitting the 'biggest Show 'of the year.

Other acts billed to perform include Imagneto, ZinnyX and Dance Machine Empire, adding that every single artist would bring something explosive to the stage.

The final show which will hold on October 6 will feature the announcement of the winner of the 99 days show, which began on June 30.

The winner of the 60 million Naira is among the remaining six which are; Mercy , Mike, Frodd, Omashola, Seyi and Diane contestants.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

