Mercy is the last female housemate in the BBNaija.

Mercy has been declared winner of the 2019 Big Brother Naija season four (Pepper Dem) making her the first woman to win the reality show since its inception.

While Mike becomes the first runner up of this year's big brother naija season four.

The Nigeria's most anticipated reality TV Show, Big Brother Naija kicked off on Sunday, June 30th and ended on September 6th to the excitement of many Nigerians.