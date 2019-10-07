Tunisia: Legislative Polls - Turnout Reaches 6.85 Percent Until 11.00 A.m.

6 October 2019
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — President of the Independent Higher Authority for the Elections (ISIE) Nabil Baffoun said that the turnout in the legislative polls until 11:00 a.m. on Sunday did not exceed 6.85%.

During a press briefing at the Tunis convention centre, Baffoun made an urgent call to Tunisians inside and outside the country to go to the ballot boxes to elect their representatives in the parliament before the closing of the polling stations.

Until 11.00 a.m., the highest turnout was recorded in the Ariana constituency (12.76%). The lowest rate was recorded in the Sidi Bouzid constituency (3.34%).

Baffoun pointed out that this turnout regards only 80% of polling stations.

The turnout abroad reached 12.6%. The highest participation rate was recorded in the Arab world and the rest of the world (15.6%) and the lowest in the constituency of Italy (3.9%).

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Tunisia
Governance
North Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
VP Chiwenga Fires State Bodyguards As Rift With Mnangagwa Widens
Scores of Russian Mercenaries Killed in Libya - Reports
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.