Tunisia: Legislative Polls - Turnout Reaches 6.85 Percent Until 11.00 A.m.

Tunis/Tunisia — President of the Independent Higher Authority for the Elections (ISIE) Nabil Baffoun said that the turnout in the legislative polls until 11:00 a.m. on Sunday did not exceed 6.85%.

During a press briefing at the Tunis convention centre, Baffoun made an urgent call to Tunisians inside and outside the country to go to the ballot boxes to elect their representatives in the parliament before the closing of the polling stations.

Until 11.00 a.m., the highest turnout was recorded in the Ariana constituency (12.76%). The lowest rate was recorded in the Sidi Bouzid constituency (3.34%).

Baffoun pointed out that this turnout regards only 80% of polling stations.

The turnout abroad reached 12.6%. The highest participation rate was recorded in the Arab world and the rest of the world (15.6%) and the lowest in the constituency of Italy (3.9%).