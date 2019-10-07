Ugandan Siblings Emerge Winners of First Edition of East Africa's Got Talent

Photo: Screenshot/YouTube
Esther and Ezekiel Mutesasira.
6 October 2019
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Dar es Salaam — Uganda's singing duo Esther and Ezekiel Mutesasira on Sunday, October 6, emerged winners of the inaugural edition of East Africa's Got Talent (EAGT) after weeks of competition that featured competition from four countries.

The contest that was held in Nairobi featured Tanzania, Rwanda, Uganda and hosts Kenya.

The Mutesasira siblings beat two other Ugandan acts, Comedic dance group, Dance Alliance Network (DNA) and Jehovah Shalom Acappella, in the finale that had six contestants.

The other finalists were Kenya's Jannell Tamara and Spellcast, and Rwandan cultural troupe Intayoberana.

The siblings walked away with $50000 cash prize.

Esther and Ezekiel got to the finals at the expense of fellow Ugandan sensation Leyna Kagere who wowed the judges in the early stages of the contest.

The contest which is modelled around Simon Cowell's America's Got Talent was produced by South African company Rapid Blue the same company that has produced the South African and the Nigerian editions.

