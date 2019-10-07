Nigeria: Mercy Wins BBNaija 'Pepper Dem' Edition

Mercy is the last female housemate in the BBNaija.

Mercy Eke has emerged the winner of the fourth season of BBNaija, the Nigerian version of a reality show.

The organisers said they received over 50 million votes this week alone.

The season finale of Africa's biggest reality TV show ended in grand style on Sunday night with thrilling performances by top Nigerian music artistes like Tiwa Savage, hip-hop artiste and rapper, M.I Abaga, and reggae dancehall singer, Patoranking.

From Diane's heart-wrenching eviction to partying it up like rockstars with ex-Housemates, the finalists had an eventful final week.

Voting for this season's winner closed on Friday night leaving the top five - Mercy, Frodd, Seyi, Mike and Omashola - at the finish line for the grand prize worth N60 million.

This season's winnings include a N30m cash prize; top of the range SUV from Nigerian automaker, Innoson Motors; a trip to Dubai for two packaged by TravelBeta; and a home make-over courtesy Scanfrost.

Others are a year's supply of Pepsi and One Africa Fest VVIP experience; a year's supply of Indomie noodles & Munch it; and a brand new Oppo mobile smartphone.

There is also a bonus prize of two VIP tickets to watch a European football final game live, courtesy Bet9ja.

BBNaija season 4 was sponsored by Bet9ja.

The much awaited season 4 of Big Brother Naija premiered on June 30, 2019.