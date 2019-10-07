Nigeria: 16 Nigerian Tennis Players Set for Action As Lagos Open Begins

6 October 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Tunde Eludini

As much as 16 local players will be at the center stage to compete in the 2019 Lagos Open Tennis Championship which serves off Monday at the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club, Onikan.

The Nigerian players will compete against other emerging tennis players from 56 countries.

These players have registered for the International Tennis Federation (ITF) approved tournament.

The tourney will begin with qualifying matches on Monday, while winners in the qualifiers will join the players in the Main Draws of the singles and doubles events from Tuesday.

The Nigerian players comprise nine women and seven men.

Joseph Ubon is the highest-ranked among the local players and has been handed a straight slot to play in the Main Draws of the Men's Singles. Uboh is ranked 1537 in the world.

Other six male players are Sylvester Emmanuel, Mohammed Mohammed, Paul Emmanuel, Boluwaji Alepaye, Nsikan Friday and Jamiu Bolaji Suliamon.

On the female side, Barakat Quadre leads the Nigerians in the women's category. She will be playing in the Main Draws courtesy of one of the wildcards giving by the Local Organising Committee in conjunction with the Nigeria Tennis Federation.

Other Nigerian ladies include Sarah Adegoke, Blessing Anuna, Aanu Ayegbusi, Blessing Samuel, Ozi-Oiza Josephine Yakubu, Rachael Olamide Adunloye, Omolade Aderemi and Osariemen Airhumwunde.

The total prize money for the Lagos Open is $100,000 and all qualified players in the Main Draws get a share of this prize money.

This tournament ranks top on the tennis calendar in Nigeria and has been holding since the year 2000 to celebrate the sitting Executive Governor of Lagos State.

This year will be the first in the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

