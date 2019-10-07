Nigeria: Lawyer Accuses Nigerian Police of Sabotaging Robbery Investigation

6 October 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Dimeji Kayode-Adedeji

A lawyer, Benjamin Ogunmodede, has petitioned the Inspector-General of Police over an alleged attempt by the police to sabotage the investigation into an armed robbery case.

Mr Ogunmodede said the police arrested the suspects but a pump-action rifle recovered from a suspect has disappeared.

The lawyer wrote the petition dated July 3 on behalf of the alleged robbery victim, Olalekan Olakitan.

He said Mr Olakitan narrowly escaped death when he was attacked by the suspects on August 21, 2018, at Iyana Ilogbo, Ota in Ogun State. He said the police later arrested four suspects and recovered the gun from them.

He named the arrested suspects as Rasaq Lawal, Yemi Richard, Tajudeen Lawal and Saka. Mr Ogunmodede said the police paraded the suspects with the gun, but have since released the suspects and the gun exhibit disappeared.

The lawyer said immediately the suspects were released, they liaised with some police officers to compromise the investigation of their crime and silence the victim.

The lawyer said, to his dismay, the police charged his client to court for impersonation.

He said his client was later discharged and acquitted by C.O Sotunde of the Magistrate Court Ifo, by stating that "I find the defendant not guilty. The defendant is accordingly discharged and acquitted."

Mr Ogunmodede said he delivered the petition by courier to the Force Public Relations Officer, Force Public Relations Department, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

Although he produced evidence the petition was delivered, the police headquarters spokesperson, Frank Mba, said he was not aware of the matter.

Mr Ogunmodede said he attached the judgment delivered in charge number MIF/736c/2018 in Commissioner of Police vs Olalekan Olaitan on December 28, 2018.

"We are passionately calling on you sir, to save the soul of our client and that of his family members by using your good office to thoroughly investigate the matter and bring the culprits to book," the petition reads.

"Our client has been living in fear because Yemi Richard and members of the notorious gang have been threatening our client that they will deal with our client in a ruthless way since their earlier ploy to use the machinery of justice to pursue unusual cause has completely failed', Mr Ogunmodede wrote in the petition.

