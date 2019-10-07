Nigeria Set to Partner Britain On Job Creation

Nigeria has expressed its readiness to partner Britain in tackling unemployment in the country through job creation.

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, stated this when he received the Political Counsellor, British High Commission, Abuja, Dominic Williams in his office in Abuja recently.

"We are ready to collaborate with our partners all over the world to open up avenues for job creation. We are open to all kinds of suggestions and levels of co-operation," he said.

He disclosed that government has opened other sectors as part of efforts to diversify the economy from oil, which would in turn create room for employment.

He also said that part of the efforts of government to diversify the economy and boost job creation included empowering people to go back to the farm through the Anchor Borrowers' Programme, as well as activating the mines and steel sector.

Keyamo noted that government, through the National Directorate of Employment (NDE), has been empowering many youths by training them on basic skills to make them self-employed, as well as employers of labour.

He observed that empowering the youths with the acquisition of skills has also reduced the practice of importing such skills from other countries.

Earlier, the Political Counsellor, British High Commission Abuja, Dominic Williams, sought ways that Britain could assist Nigeria in its efforts at job creation.