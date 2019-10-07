Nigeria: Brazilian Players Expected in Singapore Today for Super Eagles

7 October 2019
This Day (Lagos)
By Femi Solaja with Agency Report

Ahead of the two friendly matches against the Teranga Lions of Senegal and the Super Eagles of Nigeria in Singapore, Brazilian players invited for the international matches are expected in the Asian nation today.

The former world champions are expected to face Africa's highest ranked team Senegal on Thursday and Nigeria on Sunday.

THISDAY learnt from the Brazil Football Confederation (CBF) website that the technical crew of the team were already in Singapore since Friday and will begin to receive the players today.

To represent the Selecao are players whose club commitment ended on Saturday while the rest who played for their respective clubs late yesterday will start their trip to the Far East this morning.

They had already identified the Kallang Football Hub as a training site ahead of the two matches.

Five training sessions have been proposed for the team. These will hold at 5.30pm local time in Singapore on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

During the concentrated period in Singapore, the Brazilian team will be staying at the JW Marriot Singapore South Beach Hotel.

Meanwhile, excitement is already building up in the island city-state of Singapore for the Brazil/ Nigeria friendly.

The islanders have had a taste of Brazil five years ago. It was gathered from the leading publication in Singapore, The Strait Times that a sellout crowd of 51,577 turned out at the National Stadium to catch Neymar's dazzling tricks and flicks, as the superstar forward scored all four goals in the five-time world champions' 4-0 friendly win over Japan.

According to the publication, fans will be able to catch Neymar and his colleagues brand of Samba football again.

The Straits Times stressed that Nigeria's duo of Everton midfielder Alex Iwobi and Leicester City's Wilfred Ndidi appear to be the attraction of fans in the city.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
VP Chiwenga Fires State Bodyguards As Rift With Mnangagwa Widens
Scores of Russian Mercenaries Killed in Libya - Reports
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.