Zimbabwe: Hwange, Black Rhinos Share Spoils

7 October 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Tobias Mandoreba

Hwange — HWANGE once again failed to rediscover a winning formula after they huffed and puffed yesterday but could only settle for a point against a gritty Black Rhinos in a Castle Lager Premier League football tie at the Colliery yesterday.

The coalminers last won a league match on July 13 when they feasted on Chicken Inn in a 2-1 victory at the same venue.

From then on the winning formula has deserted Chipangano with yesterday's stalemate with the soldiers being the eighth time Hwange have shared spoils in a league match. They have lost three times in this long win-less spell.

Hwange's Shepherd Gadzikwa hit the cross bar from a few metres out in the 10th minute after he came at the end of some donkey work by Admire Banda on the left flank as the match went off to a flying start.

Farai Banda almost put Rhinos ahead five minutes after Gadzikwa's missed chance but he blasted into the skies from inside the box after a goal-mouth melee.

Rhinos' goalkeeper Blessing Mwandimutsira then became the star of the show when he worked overtime to thwart Hwange several times with his best save coming moments before half-time when he acrobatically went airborne to tip a stinging Nomore Chinyerere free-kick over the bar for a corner.

The introduction of Kasimero Chimbadzwa for Gilbert Zulu added some fire-power in Hwange's attack but Mwandimutsira and steely youthful ex-Hwange defender Andrew Tandi continued to be the stumbling block in Chipangano's quest to eventually grab a win.

Hwange coach Nation Dube was at pain after the match as he pondered how his team came out with a single point.

"We did all we could do but the ball couldn't cross the line as you all saw for yourselves. We will continue fighting hard and the wins will come back," said Dube.

His opposite number Hebert "Jompano" Maruwa was content with the point.

"The boys fought hard and it was a good and well contested game. I am also very impressed with the excellent officiating I witnessed today," he said. Hwange referee Mhaka Magare was in charge of yesterday's game.

Hwange... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... . 0

Black Rhinos... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... 0

Teams

Hwange: T. Mvula, K. Matake, N. Chinyerere, M. Mungadze, G. Ndlovu, F. Chindungwe, A. Banda, N. Gama (T. Ncube, 80th min), G. Zulu (K. Chimbadzwa, 61st min), E. Gwitima (L. Mutoma, 74th min), S. Gadzikwa.

Black Rhinos: B. Mwandimutsira, T. Jaravani , B. Homora, F. Banda, G. Saunyama, A. Tandi, W. Taderera, M. Demera (F. Zekumbawire, 67th min), A. Gahadzikwa (O. Mukuradare, 87th min), M. Mekiwa (L. Murape, 77th min), W. Mutasa.

